Swerve Strickland on How WWE Firing Motivated Him to Prove Them Wrong

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

An AEW wrestler has openly discussed their departure from WWE.

On November 18, 2021, WWE released the Hit Row trio, comprising Ashante Adonis, Top Dolla, and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, as part of their ongoing roster cuts. B-Fab, the group's fourth member, had been let go two weeks prior. 

Following Vince McMahon's brief retirement, Triple H orchestrated the return of numerous stars who had been previously released. Adonis, Dolla, and B-Fab all made their comebacks, while Scott had already found a new home in AEW, adopting the persona Swerve Strickland.

In an interview with Uproxx Sport, Swerve Strickland conveyed how his departure from WWE fueled his determination to prove to his former employers just how big a mistake they had made.

“That left a big chip on my shoulder to prove it was one of the biggest mistakes you could have made. And now, winning the tag titles with Keith Lee and doing a co-main event in pay-per-views with said tag titles, doing all these big arenas and being featured in a lot of different, very unique ways and being able to do the music crossover and show them that was one of the biggest mistakes you made, but you can’t have it back now.

“You can’t make up for that now and I’m creating something that’s even bigger than what you expected of me over there. I’m really blessed in that department. I want to not just give back to them, but I want to showcase, I want to exceed the expectations of me here at AEW as well.”

Source: uproxx.com
