Matt Hardy Opens Up About His Initial Earnings Upon Joining TNA

Matt Hardy recently shared the initial salary he received upon joining TNA Wrestling.

During an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt shared details about his initial contract, including its duration and his base salary. He also mentioned that additional income opportunities were available through additional work on other dates.

"I signed for three years when I first signed with TNA. It was a three-year deal. It was good. It was really good. It also allowed me to do outside things. It was a really good deal. I think it was around $300,000, and you could do stuff outside of wrestling as well. It was upwards of $300,000. It gained a little bit each year."