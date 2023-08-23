Kairi Sane Set to Wrestle For Upcoming Show Before Her WWE Return

Former IWGP Women’s Champion, Kairi, known as Kairi Sane during her WWE tenure, is gearing up for a return to the wrestling world. After parting ways with WWE in December 2021, her comeback has been highly anticipated.

Initial reports hinted at her imminent WWE return, but according to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Kairi still has two prior commitments in Japan to honor.

Exciting news recently emerged as Kairi Sane is now confirmed to participate in an upcoming event. She will be showcasing her talent for GLEAT on September 20 at Tokyo's Shinjuku FACE venue, adding to her previously announced appearances for Sendai Girls’ on September 2 and All Japan on September 8.

While Kairi has not officially confirmed her return to WWE, she has made it known that she will be taking an 'indefinite hiatus' by the end of September.

The decision for her return to WWE came about due to Kairi Sane's desire to work more dates, which reportedly didn't align with the preferences of NJPW and STARDOM parent company Bushiroad.