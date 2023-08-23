WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Kairi Sane Set to Wrestle For Upcoming Show Before Her WWE Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 23, 2023

Kairi Sane Set to Wrestle For Upcoming Show Before Her WWE Return

Former IWGP Women’s Champion, Kairi, known as Kairi Sane during her WWE tenure, is gearing up for a return to the wrestling world. After parting ways with WWE in December 2021, her comeback has been highly anticipated.

Initial reports hinted at her imminent WWE return, but according to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, Kairi still has two prior commitments in Japan to honor.

Exciting news recently emerged as Kairi Sane is now confirmed to participate in an upcoming event. She will be showcasing her talent for GLEAT on September 20 at Tokyo's Shinjuku FACE venue, adding to her previously announced appearances for Sendai Girls’ on September 2 and All Japan on September 8.

While Kairi has not officially confirmed her return to WWE, she has made it known that she will be taking an 'indefinite hiatus' by the end of September.

The decision for her return to WWE came about due to Kairi Sane's desire to work more dates, which reportedly didn't align with the preferences of NJPW and STARDOM parent company Bushiroad.

WWE Staff Brace for Job Cuts Amidst Endeavor Takeover and UFC Merger

Certain WWE staff members are already formulating exit strategies from the organization. Following the recent news that Endeavor will be acq [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 23, 2023 09:23AM


Tags: #njpw #kairi sane #kairi #wwe #gleat

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83504/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer