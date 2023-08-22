WWE Achieves Record Stock Prices and WrestleMania 40 Success Ahead of TKO Holdings Merger

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE stock has once again shattered previous records, with shares now surpassing $115 per unit for the first time, surpassing the previous high of $114.

This surge in share prices follows yet another day of unprecedented success for WWE, exemplified by the historic gate achieved at WrestleMania 40. Remarkably, this achievement was reached despite tickets going on sale just a few days prior.

Shareholders in both WWE and Endeavour have every reason to celebrate as the merger process to establish the new conglomerate, TKO Holdings, approaches its final stages. Those who hold shares in either of these companies can anticipate substantial dividends upon the merger's expected completion in September.

$WWE stock hit a new all-time high earlier this hour, passing $115 per share. pic.twitter.com/CRU112Udnq — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 22, 2023



