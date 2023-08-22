WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Achieves Record Stock Prices and WrestleMania 40 Success Ahead of TKO Holdings Merger

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2023

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, WWE stock has once again shattered previous records, with shares now surpassing $115 per unit for the first time, surpassing the previous high of $114.

This surge in share prices follows yet another day of unprecedented success for WWE, exemplified by the historic gate achieved at WrestleMania 40. Remarkably, this achievement was reached despite tickets going on sale just a few days prior.

Shareholders in both WWE and Endeavour have every reason to celebrate as the merger process to establish the new conglomerate, TKO Holdings, approaches its final stages. Those who hold shares in either of these companies can anticipate substantial dividends upon the merger's expected completion in September.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 22, 2023 01:13PM


 


