The Latest News On WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 In India

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 22, 2023

This Friday, WWE is making a triumphant return to India for the first time since 2017 with an electrifying event called WWE Superstar Spectacle, which is set to take place at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium. The event boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring some of WWE's top talent, including the return of John Cena.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, highlighted the significance of the Indian market for WWE, ranking it as their second-largest TV revenue stream after the United States. However, WWE has faced challenges in drawing fans to live events and selling tickets in India due to cultural differences, as attending sporting events other than cricket is not a common practice.

For this particular event, WWE has configured the venue to accommodate approximately 3,500 to 4,000 seats. Meltzer emphasized that the primary objective isn't ticket sales but rather building WWE's presence and popularity in India. Sony's involvement in hosting and broadcasting the show reflects their commitment to enhancing WWE's appeal and viewership within the Indian audience.

Tags: #wwe #superstar spectacle #india

