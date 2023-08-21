John Cena Set to Return to WWE TV Next Month

WWE fan can anticipate the return of John Cena to WWE television. The former WWE Champion's most recent match took place in April at WrestleMania 39, where he challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship but came up short.

Cena recently made an appearance in front of fans during the Money in the Bank PLE event in London. During this appearance, he delivered a promo advocating for WWE to bring WrestleMania to Europe in the near future. Grayson Waller interrupted Cena, leading to Cena finishing the segment with an Attitude Adjustment.

Additionally, Cena participated in a pre-recorded video segment discussing his rivalry with Edge, who celebrated his career with the company on SmackDown last week.

According to a report from Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, John Cena is scheduled to appear on the September 1st episode of SmackDown, set to take place at The Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Furthermore, it has been noted that Cena will be joining WWE for the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle event at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 8th. This event marks WWE's first live event in India since 2017.