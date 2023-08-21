Former WWE Creative Writer Claims WWE's Current Buzz Surpasses That of the Attitude Era

According to a writer who witnessed both eras, WWE is currently generating more excitement than it did during the Attitude Era.

WWE's current business is thriving on a grander scale, even if it hasn't quite achieved the same level of mainstream recognition. Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz shared his perspective on this comparison during an episode of The Masked Man Show. He provided examples to support the notion that there is more excitement surrounding WWE now than during the Attitude Era.

“Here are three things WWE has going for it now that are way better than in the Attitude Era and it’s not even confined to the on-screen product. One, obviously, is the money it’s bringing in, the rights deals for TV shows, it benefitted from the fact that even though viewing is more fragmented now with streaming platforms, social media, video games, and everything else, WWE like most live sports is a show you need to watch live for the most part if you really, really wanna follow what’s going on.

“[…] The respectability that WWE has [now]. As a writer there, I hated when we switched to the PG era, I thought it was stifling. Especially because Vince himself – it said it was the PG era but really it was the G era. […] But it really planted the roots and the groundwork to WWE gaining respectability again with the advertisers and Hollywood in general because it made it safe for moms and dads to watch with their kids.”

Gewirtz also pointed out that WWE's portrayal of its women's division today is drastically different from what was observed during the Attitude Era.

“It’s not even comparable to the way it was treated — and presented — in the Attitude Era. It’s not that the women in the Attitude Era … couldn’t do the things that the women today are doing … but the mindset at the time was the audience does not want to see the women in a cage match or … a ladder match … And that mindset has been a complete 180 now.”

One distinction Brian Gewirtz highlighted between the Attitude Era and the present-day product is the more gradual evolution in presentation compared to the rapid changes witnessed back then.

“[Current] WWE’s progression has been very gradual, … whereas [the differences between] Attitude Era vs. [the] Duke “The Dumpster” Droese, Doink the Clown, [and] TL Hopper era that preceded it, … was astronomical … And it’s the fact that you had between [WCW] Nitro and Raw, an average, whatever it is, [of] 10 million people not only watching, but all watching at the same time … I don’t think [that mindset] can be replicated.”