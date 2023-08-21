Rob Van Dam Shares Initial Impressions of Paul Heyman

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his firsthand impressions of his former employer, Paul Heyman, during his tenure with ECW in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Rob Van Dam, a renowned figure in both the ECW and WWE, engaged in a conversation with Denise Salcedo. During their discussion, Salcedo inquired about Van Dam's reflections on his time working under Heyman.

While RVD expressed a generally positive sentiment regarding his experience, it became evident that dealing with Heyman had its fair share of challenges. In fact, a fellow member of the ECW roster went so far as to caution Van Dam about the idiosyncrasies of Heyman's character.

”Well, Paul was…I had Sabu to warn me and give me his feedback and impressions of Paul. I’m sure he told me like how to trust him or not trust him what he’s saying or whatever, but Sabu liked him and that was important.

“I just thought he was always good at pulling out strengths and hiding weaknesses. And I also learned, he was willing to say whatever to get through the moment, even if, later on, that was…even if reality wasn’t connected to it, you know what I mean?’

“I learned right away. If you promise me a check, and then I said, ‘Hey, where’s my check?’ He’d be like, ‘It’s waiting for you at home, when you get home.’

“I got used to that kind of thing. (I’d be like) ‘Well, you said you were gonna hand it to me.’ (He’d go) ‘What’s the difference? You won’t even get home till Tuesday,’ I just learned to appreciate and respect him for who he is.”