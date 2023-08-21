WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly to Run NYC Marathon, Raises Funds for Cancer Research

WWE Hall of Famer and producer Molly Holly is gearing up for an inspiring endeavor as she prepares to participate in the upcoming 2023 TCW New York City Marathon, set to take place on Sunday, November 5. Her motivation extends beyond the finish line, as she is dedicating her run to raising funds for a noble cause.

This renowned marathon, spanning 26.2 miles and encompassing all five boroughs of New York City, and dates back to 1970.

In a heartfelt message on her official donor page, Molly Holly draws inspiration from her mother as she embarks on this journey, stating:

“My mom is a wise, strong, beautiful woman, and a cancer survivor. She is my hero and I want to do my part to help fight cancer.

“I have never traveled 26.2 miles by foot before, and I always thought I had the opposite of a “runner‘s body”. My goal is to raise $6000 for cancer research and to finish the race in under 5 hours and 30 minutes.

“I am excited to participate in the 2023 TCS New York City Marathon in support of the V Foundation for Cancer Research. WWE Connor’s Cure is partnered with the V Foundation.

“Almost all of us are impacted by cancer. The statistics are staggering: 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

“The V Foundation is committed to changing those numbers, and so am I! Will you join me in the fight against cancer by making a tax-deductible donation today?”