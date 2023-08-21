WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For WWE RAW in Quebec: GUNTHER Defends Intercontinental Title, Nakamura-Rollins Feud Heats Up

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 21, 2023

The journey towards Payback intensifies as tonight's edition of WWE RAW takes center stage at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

In the main event, we'll witness WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending his title against the formidable Chad Gable. Additionally, the ongoing rivalry between Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins promises more fireworks.

Keep an eye out for the potential return of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens, who had been nursing a rib injury but is now advertised for tonight's show alongside Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, following their weekend appearances.

Although not officially confirmed, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is slated to appear, likely leading to the announcement of her Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch at Payback.

Here's the lineup for tonight's event:

- Continuation of the Payback buildup.

- The New Day collides with the duo of Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre.

- Shinsuke Nakamura reveals crucial information regarding his recent conversation with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER puts his title on the line against Chad Gable.

Source: WWE.com
