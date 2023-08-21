Brian Gewirtz's Reflects On Heated Argument With Vince McMahon Over WWE's PG Era

In a recent reveal Brian Gewirtz, a former creative force behind WWE opened up about a heated argument he had with Vince McMahon, regarding the company's transition to PG content. T

Gewirtz shared his candid thoughts during a recent interview on The Masked Man Show.

Gewirtz recalled his confrontation with Vince McMahon over the switch, stating, "It said PG era, but really it was the G era. I remember getting into an argument with him [Vince McMahon] … I had someone write, 'I don't even give a damn,' and he says, 'God, you can't say damn, we're PG,' and I'm like, 'Yes, that's my argument, too. We are PG, that's why it's not something else.'"

One of the most notable moments from this clash was Gewirtz's astute observation about Ron Simmons, a beloved WWE character famous for his catchphrase, "Damn!" Gewirtz pointed out, "But we literally have a character who only says 'Damn!' and his t-shirt that says 'Damn!' on the exact same show. He's [McMahon] like, 'Oh that's different, that's his thing.'"