Edge's Emotional Off-Air Toronto Speech Leaves Door Open for Future Matches

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Edge delivered a heartfelt address to the fans in Toronto after the conclusion of SmackDown.

During his speech, Edge expressed his deep gratitude to his trainer, Ron Hutchinson, and shared that thanks to WWE, he had the incredible fortune of meeting his wife, Beth Phoenix, with whom he now has children. Looking ahead, Edge admitted uncertainty about what the future holds, emphasizing the need for discussions with his family. Nevertheless, he wanted to take a moment to express his profound appreciation to the Toronto fans.

He went on to declare, "No matter where I choose to reside, this city will forever hold a special place in my heart." Although he declared this as his last match in Toronto, he ensured the atmosphere remained positive, emphasizing that the experience that night would be etched in his memory forever.

Intriguingly, Edge left open the possibility of returning for another match, leaving fans with a sense of anticipation. Adding to the intrigue, recent comments by Dax Harwood suggest the potential for a move to AEW to reunite with Christian Cage in a tag team, a possibility worth exploring further in the second video below.

