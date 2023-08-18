LA Knight Believes Growing Popularity Is Sparking Apprehension Among WWE Roster

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, LA Knight shared his perspective regarding his ongoing rivalry with The Miz. Knight elaborated that The Miz, along with his fellow WWE colleagues, acknowledges the level of threat he poses due to his rapidly growing popularity and notable achievements. This recognition has put everyone on the defensive as they confront his swift ascent in the wrestling world. You can catch a glimpse of Knight's comments in the provided highlight and watch the complete episode below.

Addressing the reactions of The Miz and other talents to his presence within the company, Knight stated, “I think everybody’s threatened by me, and he’s no different than everybody else. Everybody sees what’s happening, and nobody’s ever seen anything like this. You go ahead and look at the fact that I came in on the scene last October, and out of nowhere, this has been the quickest, I mean the most intense rise that I’ve probably ever seen in WWE history, and I’ve been paying attention to it for a good long time. So I think that everybody sees that, everybody recognizes that, and he’s just as threatened as anybody. You look at a guy who’s probably in the twilight of his career, and now he’s looking like, ‘Ah, man, this guy, who does he think he is?’ I’ll tell you who I think I am. I’m the guy who’s gonna take over this whole damn thing.”