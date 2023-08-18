Edge Receives A Surprise Backstage Prior To Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Edge was taken aback by a specially crafted WWE title belt prior to tonight's SmackDown, a stunning gesture to commemorate his remarkable 25-year journey in the wrestling world.
Amid increasing rumors of his impending retirement, Edge has officially announced that his current WWE contract will culminate with his upcoming final match.
The renowned Rated-R Superstar is poised to commemorate his 25-year involvement in wrestling on the August 18th installment of SmackDown, set to take place in Toronto, Canada. He will go up against Sheamus.
WWE le ha regalado a Edge un título personalizado por sus 25 años en la empresa.— TurnHeelWrestling (@TurnHeelWres) August 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/RXUybW7CVJ
⚡ Will Cash Wheeler's Arrest Restrict Him From Travelling Internationally?
The arrest of Cash Wheeler has emerged slightly more than a week ahead of All Elite Wrestling's inaugural event in the UK, "All In," set for [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2023 04:21PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com