Edge Receives A Surprise Backstage Prior To Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

Edge was taken aback by a specially crafted WWE title belt prior to tonight's SmackDown, a stunning gesture to commemorate his remarkable 25-year journey in the wrestling world.

Amid increasing rumors of his impending retirement, Edge has officially announced that his current WWE contract will culminate with his upcoming final match.

The renowned Rated-R Superstar is poised to commemorate his 25-year involvement in wrestling on the August 18th installment of SmackDown, set to take place in Toronto, Canada. He will go up against Sheamus.

Tags: #wwe #edge #smackdown

