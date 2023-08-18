WWE Breaks All-Time Gate Record: Over 90,000 Tickets Sold for WrestleMania 40

As WrestleMania 40 tickets become available for purchase by the general public today, WWE has swiftly shattered its previous record for ticket sales.

According to sports business reporter Darren Rovell, over 90,000 tickets have already been sold for the two-day extravaganza scheduled at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field. The event is set to take place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 2024. Impressively, WWE has already exceeded the impressive $21.5 million ticket sales figure generated by WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

"JUST IN: WrestleMania 40 went on sale today and has already broken @wwe's’s all-time gate record ($21.5M at WrestleMania 39 in LA)," Rovell wrote. "More than 90,000 tickets sold so far to the two-day event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in April 2024."