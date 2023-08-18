WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

Watch Video from Cash Wheeler's Arraignment, Reveals Non-Domestic Nature of Incident

Cash Wheeler's involvement in the incident that led to his arrest was not related to a domestic situation; rather, it stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

He allegedly displayed a handgun during the incident, resulting in a bond of $2500. As part of the conditions for his release, he is prohibited from contacting the victim and is required to surrender all firearms within 12 hours of being released.

According to the prosecution, Wheeler's prior criminal record is clean.

Latest Developments Regarding Cash Wheeler's Arrest

In the latest development, Cash Wheeler's legal situation takes center stage as he faces a 1 PM hearing this afternoon. The backdrop to this [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2023 11:48AM


