Watch Video from Cash Wheeler's Arraignment, Reveals Non-Domestic Nature of Incident

Cash Wheeler's involvement in the incident that led to his arrest was not related to a domestic situation; rather, it stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

He allegedly displayed a handgun during the incident, resulting in a bond of $2500. As part of the conditions for his release, he is prohibited from contacting the victim and is required to surrender all firearms within 12 hours of being released.

According to the prosecution, Wheeler's prior criminal record is clean.

