Former WWE Creative Writer Britney Abrahams Voluntarily Withdraws Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon

Former WWE creative writer Britney Abrahams has chosen to voluntarily withdraw her racial discrimination lawsuit against both Vince McMahon and the company.

As per official court documents originating from the United States District Court of the Eastern District of New York, Abrahams has formally requested the dismissal of "all claims and causes of action against the defendants" without any prejudice. This decision allows her, along with her legal representatives from The Cochran Group, the possibility to potentially reopen the case at a later point.

The lawsuit named various defendants, including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, and several WWE writers. However, this motion of dismissal solely pertained to the claims against these named individuals. This implies that Abrahams and her legal team might still be considering pursuing legal action against WWE as an entity.

Britney Abrahams alleged that she experienced discriminatory treatment and retaliatory measures for bringing attention to offensive and racially insensitive storyline concepts during her tenure as a writer for WWE. Some of these ideas involved Apollo Crews adopting a heavily caricatured Nigerian accent and associating Mansoor with the events of September 11.

Although the exact reasons for Abrahams' decision to retract the lawsuit against the named defendants remain unclear, there is speculation that she and her legal representatives could be exploring the possibility of reaching a settlement with WWE.