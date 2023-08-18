WWE Payback 2023 Will Feature Gimmick Match

The initial contest of this year's WWE Payback has been officially established, revealed through a promotional campaign broadcasted both internationally and during WWE Main Event.

Scheduled for Saturday, September 2, 2023, WWE is gearing up for the Payback extravaganza, a live and exclusive event set to grace the grand stage of PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The excitement is poised to stream on Peacock.

The forthcoming match is slated to feature a clash between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch, enclosed within the confines of a steel cage. These riveting details stem from the intriguing advertisement provided below.