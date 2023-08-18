WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE's Blueprint for Promoting NXT Talents to Main Roster

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

WWE intends to promote Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo as a prominent tag team on the main roster upon their transition from NXT.

Starting in 2021, they've joined forces under the moniker "Los Lotharios," although they've encountered some internal conflicts in recent times.

After a hasty disagreement, they've taken steps to mend their relationship, particularly revolving around their esteemed grandfather, Humberto Garza. This reconciliation was notably highlighted on the August 8 episode of WWE NXT.

Furthermore, indications suggest that WWE is actively working on plans to introduce the duo to the main roster. Insider Dave Meltzer has disclosed pertinent information in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, elaborating on these developments.

"Carrillo & Garza right now are in NXT but there is a long-term main roster idea for them as a babyface tag team.

The idea of using their grandfather (as opposed to Hector Garza, Angel’s father, who was actually the biggest star in the family) to establish them as authentic Mexican babyfaces with the idea their grandfather was a superstar."

