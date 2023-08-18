WWE's Blueprint for Promoting NXT Talents to Main Roster

WWE intends to promote Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo as a prominent tag team on the main roster upon their transition from NXT.

Starting in 2021, they've joined forces under the moniker "Los Lotharios," although they've encountered some internal conflicts in recent times.

After a hasty disagreement, they've taken steps to mend their relationship, particularly revolving around their esteemed grandfather, Humberto Garza. This reconciliation was notably highlighted on the August 8 episode of WWE NXT.

Furthermore, indications suggest that WWE is actively working on plans to introduce the duo to the main roster. Insider Dave Meltzer has disclosed pertinent information in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, elaborating on these developments.

"Carrillo & Garza right now are in NXT but there is a long-term main roster idea for them as a babyface tag team.

The idea of using their grandfather (as opposed to Hector Garza, Angel’s father, who was actually the biggest star in the family) to establish them as authentic Mexican babyfaces with the idea their grandfather was a superstar."