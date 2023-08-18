WWE's Future Plans for The Judgment Day Event Hint at Departure from Group

Allegedly, WWE has established a comprehensive strategy for the future of The Judgment Day.

According to a recent update by The Wrestling Observer, the overarching intention is for Damian Priest to eventually distance himself from the group. This shift in direction could potentially entail a transformation into a heroic character.

Although it remains uncertain at this point, there's speculation that JD McDonagh might step into Priest's role within the faction. This speculation gains traction due to previous discussions about McDonagh potentially becoming part of The Judgment Day. These discussions initially emerged several months ago when backstage segments featuring McDonagh and Finn Balor began airing.