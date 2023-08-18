WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

WWE's Future Plans for The Judgment Day Event Hint at Departure from Group

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

WWE's Future Plans for The Judgment Day Event Hint at Departure from Group

Allegedly, WWE has established a comprehensive strategy for the future of The Judgment Day.

According to a recent update by The Wrestling Observer, the overarching intention is for Damian Priest to eventually distance himself from the group. This shift in direction could potentially entail a transformation into a heroic character.

Although it remains uncertain at this point, there's speculation that JD McDonagh might step into Priest's role within the faction. This speculation gains traction due to previous discussions about McDonagh potentially becoming part of The Judgment Day. These discussions initially emerged several months ago when backstage segments featuring McDonagh and Finn Balor began airing.

Roman Reigns Surpasses 500-Day Mark as WWE Champion, Undisputed Universal Reign Continues

Roman Reigns has achieved a significant feat in his WWE career, as his tenure as WWE Champion has now extended beyond 500 days. The milesto [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2023 05:24AM


Tags: #wwe #the judgment day #damian priest #jd mcdonagh

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83447/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer