WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Roman Reigns Surpasses 500-Day Mark as WWE Champion, Undisputed Universal Reign Continues

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

Roman Reigns Surpasses 500-Day Mark as WWE Champion, Undisputed Universal Reign Continues

Roman Reigns has achieved a significant feat in his WWE career, as his tenure as WWE Champion has now extended beyond 500 days.

The milestone has been officially crossed, solidifying his reign with the WWE Championship. This prestigious title is held by Reigns in conjunction with the WWE Universal Championship, creating the amalgamated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Even though he possesses a solitary Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt, the historical lineage of these titles remains distinct, a fact reflected on WWE.com. It's worth noting that Reigns' remarkable command over the Universal Championship continues, currently spanning an impressive 1,083 days.

Cody Rhodes Reveals Reasons Behind Not Revisiting His WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Cody Rhodes fell just shy of clinching victory against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 in his quest for the Undisputed WWE Universal Tit [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 17, 2023 06:06PM


Tags: #wwe #roman reigns

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83440/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer