Roman Reigns Surpasses 500-Day Mark as WWE Champion, Undisputed Universal Reign Continues

Roman Reigns has achieved a significant feat in his WWE career, as his tenure as WWE Champion has now extended beyond 500 days.

The milestone has been officially crossed, solidifying his reign with the WWE Championship. This prestigious title is held by Reigns in conjunction with the WWE Universal Championship, creating the amalgamated Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Even though he possesses a solitary Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt, the historical lineage of these titles remains distinct, a fact reflected on WWE.com. It's worth noting that Reigns' remarkable command over the Universal Championship continues, currently spanning an impressive 1,083 days.