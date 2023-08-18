WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

Wrestler Unveiled as the Mysterious Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

Wrestler Unveiled as the Mysterious Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch

The enigma surrounding the identity of the individual operating the chainsaw has been unveiled. As disclosed by Fightful Select, the person behind the portrayal of Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre deathmatch was none other than the wrestler Dean Alexander.

Although not widely known, Alexander has graced the screens on several occasions through Dark and Dark: Elevation, in addition to participating in various independent events. With no previous appearances on Dynamite, the cameo as Leatherface marked Alexander's official television debut with the wrestling company.

Sting and Darby Allin Execute Surprise Ambush at Atlanta Independent Wrestling Show

Sting and Darby Allin sprang an unanticipated assault during an independent wrestling event in Atlanta. On Thursday, August 17th, AR Fox gr [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 18, 2023 06:58AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #leatherface

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83446/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer