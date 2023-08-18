Wrestler Unveiled as the Mysterious Leatherface in Texas Chainsaw Massacre Deathmatch

The enigma surrounding the identity of the individual operating the chainsaw has been unveiled. As disclosed by Fightful Select, the person behind the portrayal of Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre deathmatch was none other than the wrestler Dean Alexander.

Although not widely known, Alexander has graced the screens on several occasions through Dark and Dark: Elevation, in addition to participating in various independent events. With no previous appearances on Dynamite, the cameo as Leatherface marked Alexander's official television debut with the wrestling company.