NJPW Destruction in Kobe Reveals Lineup: Will Ospreay's Bout and Additional Matches Confirmed

NJPW Destruction in Kobe has solidified its lineup, announcing several significant matches, including three championship contests.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that the event's main event will showcase Will Ospreay defending his IWGP United States Championship against Yota Tsuji.
Set to unfold on September 24, the event boasts an array of confirmed matches:
- IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay (current champion) vs. Yota Tsuji
- Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb
- Shingo Takagi vs. The Great-O-Khan
- IWGP Tag Team Championships: Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (current champions) vs. Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls
- NJPW KOPW Championship: Taichi (current champion) vs. SHO
