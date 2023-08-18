Former College Football Star Josh Black Joins WWE's N.I.L. Program and Signs Contract

The Rockford Register Star reports that WWE has secured the signing of Josh Black, a notable college football star who previously played as a defensive lineman for Syracuse. Black's inclusion marks the latest addition to WWE's N.I.L. initiative.

WWE's N.I.L. (Next In Line) initiative is designed to enable college athletes to capitalize on their personal brand, image, and name, all while pursuing their education. This program also positions them for potential WWE careers down the line.

Black took part in tryouts during the SummerSlam weekend in Detroit and has now formally signed a three-year deal.

"I waited and waited; but it was so worth the wait. I was a little struck. It was one of those moments, where you are like ‘Is this really happening, I was a little worried, sure, but I knew I had a good thing going."

He added:

"I knew I did well at that tryout. Now, I’ve got a contract coming in about a week, and then it’s off to Orlando (Florida) in the next 2 or 3 months for a new life."