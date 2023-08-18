World Championship Match Headlines Next Week's Episode of IMPACT Wrestling

The upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, scheduled for next week and set to air on Thursday night on AXS TV and IMPACT! Insider on YouTube, will feature significant matches as the IMPACT World Championship will be up for grabs. The company has revealed the following matchups for the event:

- Clash for the IMPACT World Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers

- ABC squares off against The Good Hands

- Deaner takes on Laredo Kid

- Trinity and Jody Threat face off in the ring

- Chris Sabin challenges Samuray Del Sol