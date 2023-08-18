WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
World Championship Match Headlines Next Week's Episode of IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

The upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, scheduled for next week and set to air on Thursday night on AXS TV and IMPACT! Insider on YouTube, will feature significant matches as the IMPACT World Championship will be up for grabs. The company has revealed the following matchups for the event:

- Clash for the IMPACT World Championship: Alex Shelley vs. Brian Myers

- ABC squares off against The Good Hands

- Deaner takes on Laredo Kid

- Trinity and Jody Threat face off in the ring

- Chris Sabin challenges Samuray Del Sol

IMPACT Wrestling Halts Collaboration with Asylum on Action Figure Line

In a surprising turn of events, IMPACT's much-anticipated action figure line, which was set to be launched in partnership with Asylum, has h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2023 03:43PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling

