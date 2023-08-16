IMPACT Wrestling Halts Collaboration with Asylum on Action Figure Line

In a surprising turn of events, IMPACT's much-anticipated action figure line, which was set to be launched in partnership with Asylum, has hit a major roadblock. Earlier announcements had generated excitement among fans, but recent developments have forced the company to revise its plans.

IMPACT Wrestling had initially joined forces with Asylum to create a dynamic line of action figures, aiming to bring the thrill of the wrestling world into the hands of its fervent supporters. However, a recent update from the company has revealed that the project will not be progressing as originally envisioned.

In a formal statement issued by IMPACT Wrestling, it was disclosed that the action figures developed in collaboration with Asylum failed to meet the stringent quality standards set by IMPACT, and they were also unable to adhere to the anticipated release schedule. As a consequence of these setbacks, IMPACT Wrestling has taken the decision to discontinue the current action figure line project.

"IMPACT Wrestling regretfully announces that its scheduled action figures, made by Asylum, did not meet IMPACT standards nor the outlined timeframe for release.

Thus, IMPACT Wrestling is now in discussions with other action figure manufacturers for an upcoming release and no IMPACT Action Figures from Asylum will be produced.

All pre-payments for the IMPACT Action Figures made by Asylum will be refunded in full. Refunds will start being processed at the end of August.

Thank you for your understanding."