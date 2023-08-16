WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin Makes Swift Comeback Just Two Months After Injury

After a mere two months of absence, Steve Maclin is prepared to make his return. Maclin had recently concluded his inaugural reign as the IMPACT World Champion when he unfortunately experienced a groin injury during his participation in the IMPACT Down Under Tour. Initial predictions suggested a prolonged recovery period, but a recent interview with his spouse, Deonna Purrazzo, revealed positive news from the medical front. Confirming this encouraging update, Maclin himself declared on The X that he has now received medical clearance to resume his in-ring performances.

“100% cleared & ready to cause #MayhemForAll. Accepting bookings Sept thru the end of the year! Where do you want to see #MACLIN?”

