IMPACT Wrestling Star Steve Maclin Makes Swift Comeback Just Two Months After Injury

After a mere two months of absence, Steve Maclin is prepared to make his return. Maclin had recently concluded his inaugural reign as the IMPACT World Champion when he unfortunately experienced a groin injury during his participation in the IMPACT Down Under Tour. Initial predictions suggested a prolonged recovery period, but a recent interview with his spouse, Deonna Purrazzo, revealed positive news from the medical front. Confirming this encouraging update, Maclin himself declared on The X that he has now received medical clearance to resume his in-ring performances.
“100% cleared & ready to cause #MayhemForAll. Accepting bookings Sept thru the end of the year! Where do you want to see #MACLIN?”
100% cleared & ready to cause #MayhemForAll.— Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) August 16, 2023
Accepting bookings Sept thru the end of the year! Where do you want to see #MACLIN?
SteveMaclinBookings@gmail.com https://t.co/UqlCsfWUgs pic.twitter.com/XZd4YNgYP8
