Davey Boy Smith Jr. Clinches 2023 MLW Opera Cup Victory, Sets Sights on World Title

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2023

During the latest episode of MLW Fusion, Davey Boy Smith Jr. emerged victorious as the recipient of the 2023 Opera Cup. The culmination of the tournament occurred on Thursday, with Smith triumphing over Tracy Williams in a hard-fought finale to secure the coveted Cup. Following his victory, Smith took the microphone to deliver a passionate promo, making it clear that he has his sights set on the World Title.

Impressively, this marks Smith's second Opera Cup win, having previously claimed the honor in 2019. His remarkable achievement further solidifies his standing within MLW and underscores his determination to ascend even higher in the competitive ranks.

