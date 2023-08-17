WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NFL Pre-Season Coverage Forces WWE SmackDown Preemption in Key Markets Yet Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2023

Once again this week, Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX will face preemption in multiple important markets due to NFL Pre-season coverage on the same network.

It's worth noting that the SmackDown episode following SummerSlam, which aired last week on FOX, also experienced preemption in significant markets due to NFL Pre-season coverage. This situation had an impact on viewership and the key demographic rating.

FOX has scheduled two games for Friday: the Carolina Panthers against the NY Giants, and the Cincinnati Bengals against the Atlanta Falcons. Nonetheless, according to 506Sports, the upcoming SmackDown episode tomorrow night will be affected in the following markets:

- Atlanta, GA
- Binghamton, NY
- Birmingham, AL
- Burlington, VT
- Charlotte, NC
- Columbia, SC
- Lima, OH
- Louisville, KY
- Myrtle Beach, SC
- Wilmington, NC

