Edge's Top 5 WWE Moments: From Surprise Championships to Triumphant Returns

Amidst swirling speculations regarding a potential retirement, Edge has unveiled that his existing WWE contract is scheduled to conclude following his match against Sheamus this Friday.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada concerning his forthcoming plans, the esteemed Rated R Superstar confessed to harboring uncertainties about his trajectory in the world of wrestling. He openly discussed the challenges of maintaining peak performance standards at his current stage in life.

From shock title wins to epic comebacks, Edge's WWE journey is a rollercoaster of moments that defined a career. TLC classics, Royal Rumble triumphs, and WrestleMania glory – he's done it all!

WNS looks back at some of Edge's most memorable moments:

Winning His First WWE Championship (2006)

Edge's journey to capturing his first WWE Championship in 2006 was a culmination of his strategic prowess and opportunistic nature. After John Cena emerged victorious in an arduous Elimination Chamber match, his celebration was short-lived as Edge's theme music hit the arena. Seizing the moment, Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, an advantage he had earned months prior. The shock and disbelief on Cena's face mirrored the audience's reaction as Edge delivered a swift spear and secured the pinfall, dethroning Cena and claiming his inaugural WWE Championship. This audacious move marked a significant turning point in Edge's career, highlighting his willingness to seize any opportunity to ascend to the pinnacle of WWE success.

Retirement and Comeback (2011)

In 2011, the WWE Universe witnessed a somber moment when Edge, due to a career-threatening neck injury, announced his retirement from in-ring competition. His heartfelt speech revealed the emotional toll of leaving behind the sport he loved. The wrestling world paid tribute to his accomplishments and the impact he had made. Little did anyone know that almost a decade later, Edge would stage a remarkable comeback. At the 2020 Royal Rumble, the familiar chords of his theme music reverberated through the arena, sending shockwaves of excitement as Edge made an unexpected return to the squared circle. The emotional resonance of this moment was a testament to Edge's resilience and unbreakable bond with the fans who had longed to see him back in action.

TLC Matches with Christian (2000s)

Edge and Christian's alliance transcended the typical camaraderie of tag teams. They pioneered the concept of the TLC match, infusing elements of chaos and daring into their battles against fellow legendary duos like The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz. Their clashes were filled with breathtaking leaps from ladders, high-flying maneuvers through tables, and innovative weapon usage involving chairs. These matches weren't just displays of physicality; they were storytelling canvases where Edge and Christian showcased their chemistry, creativity, and willingness to push their bodies to the limit for the sake of entertainment.

Royal Rumble Wins (2010, 2021)

Edge's triumphs in the Royal Rumble matches are emblematic of his tenacity and the unpredictable nature of the wrestling world. His 2010 victory after recovering from an Achilles injury was a testament to his perseverance. Outlasting a field of 29 competitors, Edge earned the right to headline WrestleMania, solidifying his reputation as a true main-event player. His 2021 win, following his miraculous return from retirement, symbolized not only his personal resilience but also his enduring connection with the fans. Edge's Royal Rumble wins represent moments of triumph over adversity and a validation of his enduring legacy. Watch his 2010 win below.

Main Eventing WrestleMania 24 (2008)

Edge's collision with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24 showcased his evolution into a marquee performer. Headlining the grandest stage of them all against an iconic figure like The Undertaker underscored Edge's status as a top-tier talent. The match was a masterclass in storytelling, with high stakes and dramatic buildup. Edge's fearless pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship against The Undertaker's aura of invincibility created an unforgettable clash. Their encounter was an embodiment of Edge's journey from his early days to a main-event mainstay, etching his name in the annals of WrestleMania history.