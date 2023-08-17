Kevin Nash Highlights Significance of Brock Lesnar's Handshake with Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam

On the most recent edition of his podcast "Kliq This," Kevin Nash shared his insights regarding the trilogy showdown between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2023. In this match, Rhodes secured victory by executing three consecutive Cross Rhodes maneuvers. Following the intense bout, an impressive display of sportsmanship was witnessed as Lesnar extended his hand for a handshake, acknowledging Rhodes' achievement.

"I didn’t know how manufactured the cody moment was. If it was because of the Peacock documentary and all the things that make you go … ‘Is the machine pushing him or are the people really behind him?’ It could be both, but I heard that it was not in the script, nor was it discussed, for Brock to shake his hand and raise his hand. I heard it was impromptu on Brock’s behalf as he felt he (Cody) was worthy. That spoke volumes about how Brock felt about Cody. That also changed my opinion, since I’ve never been in the ring with Cody. Obviously, you feel that energy when you’re in the ring with a guy. I was very happy for Cody because the roster is not that full. You can’t afford to mishandle a talent, and they didn’t (with Cody). I am proud of him because I think really loves this business. I’m happy for him, for Dusty, and the Rhodes family."