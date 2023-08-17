Charlotte Flair Aims to Surpass Father's World Title Record

Charlotte Flair has achieved a remarkable feat within WWE, capturing all of the company's top titles in the women's division with an impressive tally of 14 reigns as the Women's Champion.

John Cena equaled Ric Flair's illustrious record of 16 World Title reigns by triumphing over AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble event.

In a recent conversation with New York Live, Charlotte Flair discussed her aspiration to exceed this record.

Reflecting on her hiatus from WWE last year:

“It feels like I never left. Yeah, like time flies so fast. No, but the break was good for me physically and emotionally, but it just made me realize how lucky I am. And, like, I really do have the best job in the world. I put smiles on people's faces doing what I love and what I do best. And that's being a WWE Superstar.”

Her preference for assuming the role of a heel:

“No, I still take it very seriously, but I think I've always played a bad guy, and coming back, I've been more of a good guy. I mean, I still think they love to boo me, but realizing that at this stage of my career, I get to interact with the kids sitting in the front row where for so many years, it was like, ‘No, I'm so angry. Boo me.’ It's been really rewarding being able to interact with the kids. No, it’s fun. It's so much easier being the bad guy. Well, think about having to walk out, making sure people like you. Like, what if they don't like me? Harder. It feels forced. No, but I mean, I think what I've done for women's wrestling and with WWE, it's more people respect my career, and the kids look at me as like, ‘Oh my God, there's the queen.’”

Her ambition to surpass the World Title record:

“So John Cena just tied my dad. So now I have Cena and my dad to beat. But no, I'm definitely chasing 17. And I think if, or when I break the record, it'll be like a woman did it in a male-dominated industry. And I hope that encourages women in all industries that we can do it all. Yeah.”