Edge Verifies Final Bout Under WWE Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 17, 2023

Amid mounting speculation about his impending retirement, Edge has officially announced the final match of his existing contract with WWE. The iconic Rated-R Superstar is poised to commemorate his 25th anniversary in the wrestling realm during the August 18th episode of SmackDown in Toronto, Canada.

During a recent episode of SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed his desire to engage in a match against an opponent he has never encountered before in the squared circle, Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior enthusiastically accepted this challenge, and both competitors reminisced about their intertwined history. 

Presently, Edge has substantiated that this forthcoming match holds even greater significance due to its status as the final contest within his ongoing contract. Speaking during an interview with ET Canada, the luminary acknowledged that while he cannot definitively determine if this bout signifies the conclusion of his illustrious career, it undeniably marks the conclusion of his present agreement.

“Here’s what I can honestly say, and this isn’t the answer everyone wants. I truly don’t know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don’t know.

“That’s strange for me, but I don’t. I really don’t. I’ve put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.

He continued by expressing that he probably won't be able to reach a decision until after the match concludes, conceding that the challenge of competing has been steadily intensifying.

“I probably won’t know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now.

“That’s strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I’m going to be 50 in October. It’s not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There’s a lot. It’s the dream gig, but it’s getting really hard.”

Source: etcanada.com
