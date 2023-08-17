Christopher Daniels Eluded WWE Signing Due to Vince McMahon's Vision

Christopher Daniels has left an indelible mark in every promotion he's been a part of, emerging as a prominent figure during the early years of TNA. As his career progressed, he clinched the Ring of Honor World Championship along with an array of other titles and accolades.

However, there's one arena where Daniels' presence was never realized—Vince McMahon's WWE. Despite working a number of enhancement matches for the company from 1998 to 2001, The Fallen Angel never was signed by the company.

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross, who helmed WWE's Talent Relations division during that era, shed light on the reasons behind Vince McMahon's decision to overlook Daniels.

“Just Vince didn’t see it. He didn’t feel it. You know, Chris is not the biggest dude in the fight, but he’s a tremendous talent. Very skilled. It’s just that one guy. And I also don’t know. I don’t know what Russo thought of Christopher Daniels. If it had been brought to me, and they said, ‘We want you to hire Christopher Daniels because we have an idea created for him,’ I’d have no problem with that because he’s a good guy. He’s a soldier. And he’s a good worker – could work a lot of different styles.

“But that never came across my purview. I know we brought him in for a tryout and I don’t recall it being bad. He’s kind of a who’s known as kind of a high spot guy. But he could work as well. So just didn’t work out for him. I guess there’s all I can say there. If it had come across my desk and ‘Hey JR get a hold of Christopher Daniels we want you to sign him,’ I would have done it in a heartbeat.”