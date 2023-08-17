Former WWE Star Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch Pleads No Contest to Multiple DUI Charges

Former WWE superstar Tammy Sytch recently entered a plea of no contest to a felony charge of DUI causing death. This follows a tragic incident in May 2022, when she was accused of causing a fatal car crash that claimed the life of a 75-year-old man. Facing a total of eight charges, including DUI-related counts, she initially pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, just before her trial was scheduled to begin, she changed her pleas in a Volusia County courtroom.

Sytch was behind the wheel on March 25, 2022, operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Her car collided with the rear of Lasseter's vehicle as she failed to bring her own car to a halt. TMZ reported that during the incident, authorities claimed she had a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.

The TMZ report additionally highlighted that Sytch's plea encompassed multiple charges. Apart from the felony DUI leading to death, she also pleaded no contest to a felony charge of driving with a suspended license resulting in death, along with four misdemeanor charges of DUI causing harm to a person, and two misdemeanor counts of DUI causing property damage.

Sytch's sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, but she could potentially face a maximum incarceration term of 25 years.

Subsequent information indicates that Sytch's sentencing is set for November 27th at 9 AM.