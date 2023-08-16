WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale Code Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

WWE has announced a new ticket pre-sale code, "THEBUMP," for WrestleMania 40 during The Bump show. This pre-sale code will likely allow fans to access tickets before they are officially available to the general public.

Philadelphia will host WrestleMania 40 after a gap of 25 years. The WWE Universe will hold the wrestling event on April 6, 2024, and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Feild. Philadephia last time held such an event in 1999 when it hosted the Live Event.

No matches have been announced for WrestleMania 40 yet. However, the poster advertises Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2023 01:39PM

 


 
 
 


