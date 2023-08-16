WWE WrestleMania 40 Pre-Sale Code Revealed

WWE has announced a new ticket pre-sale code, "THEBUMP," for WrestleMania 40 during The Bump show. This pre-sale code will likely allow fans to access tickets before they are officially available to the general public.

Philadelphia will host WrestleMania 40 after a gap of 25 years. The WWE Universe will hold the wrestling event on April 6, 2024, and April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Feild. Philadephia last time held such an event in 1999 when it hosted the Live Event.

No matches have been announced for WrestleMania 40 yet. However, the poster advertises Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Asuka, Seth Rollins, and Brock Lesnar.







