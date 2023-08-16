Lacey Evans Officially Departs WWE: Company Verifies Exit and Moves Her to Alumni Section

WWE has now seemingly confirmed Lacey Evans' departure from the company.

In the last couple of days, Lacey had been subtly suggesting her exit through various actions, such as removing mentions of the company from her social media profiles. She even referred to herself as 'FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans'.

Initially, though Dave Meltzer had already reported her departure, WWE still had her name on their internal roster. However, this situation has now been updated.

WWE has now solidified Evans' departure by removing her name from the active roster on WWE.com. She has been moved to the alumni section.