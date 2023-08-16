WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Robert Roode Makes Shift from WWE Superstar to Producer

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

It seems that Robert Roode has made a shift from being a WWE Superstar to taking on the role of a match producer. A recent report from Fightful Select has provided insight into this transition. During the August 14th episode of RAWand the preceding Main Event taping, a list of segment producers was published by Fightful Select.

Notably, Roode, along with Petey Williams, was credited with producing the match featuring Chad Gable and Giovanni Vinci. In addition to working alongside experienced producer Williams, Roode independently produced the Main Event match between Ricochet and Tommaso Ciampa.

This marks the second consecutive week that Roode has been involved in producing segments for WWE.

Roode has been absent from television for more than twelve months, with his most recent appearance on Raw dating back to June 2022 when he was seen alongside Dolph Ziggler. The erstwhile United States Champion opted for a hiatus due to the necessity of undergoing several neck surgeries. The initial procedure, involving a fusion of C5/6 vertebrae, occurred in November, while the subsequent surgery fusing the C4/5 vertebrae was performed in May 2023.

Tags: #wwe #raw #robert roode

