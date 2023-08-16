WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Summer Rae Reminisces About Dusty Rhodes' Support During Her WWE Developmental Days

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

Summer Rae recently reflected on her time in WWE developmental and the instrumental role Dusty Rhodes played as an early advocate for her. In an episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Rae recounted some noteworthy moments from her interaction with Rhodes. Notably, he was pivotal in shaping her WWE ring name.

“He [Rhodes] goes, ‘What in the f*** is a Kylie Summers.’ He said, ‘Your name will stick with you for the rest of your life, what you have for the rest of your life’… I said, ‘Kylie Summers, fine, what about Summer? Because it was Summers,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, okay I like that.'”

Rae further highlighted the unparalleled support she received from Rhodes during her formative WWE journey. She underscored the fact that Dusty Rhodes was the sole individual who exhibited unwavering belief in her potential from the outset.

"Dusty was the only person that believed in me super early. It was great, I think it was really good for my confidence so early on just like Dusty Rhodes was in my corner, it’s so great. I hear him all the time, he’d always tell us, especially when I was on Raw valeting, he’d always say, ‘Do it first and ask for forgiveness after.'”

Aug 16, 2023


