NXT Star Ava, Daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Issues Challenge for Singles Match

In an online exclusive, a rising star of NXT named Ava, who also happens to be the daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has issued a challenge to another NXT talent for a one-on-one match.

This marks Ava's debut in a singles match within the WWE arena, and her target is Ivy Nile. The motivation behind Ava's challenge stems from the events of the latest episode where the Creed Brothers and Nile interfered once more in a situation involving the Schism group.

In a video clip, Ava directly challenges Ivy Nile to a showdown scheduled for the upcoming NXT Heatwave event.