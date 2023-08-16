WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

NXT Star Ava, Daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Issues Challenge for Singles Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

NXT Star Ava, Daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Issues Challenge for Singles Match

In an online exclusive, a rising star of NXT named Ava, who also happens to be the daughter of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, has issued a challenge to another NXT talent for a one-on-one match.

This marks Ava's debut in a singles match within the WWE arena, and her target is Ivy Nile. The motivation behind Ava's challenge stems from the events of the latest episode where the Creed Brothers and Nile interfered once more in a situation involving the Schism group.

In a video clip, Ava directly challenges Ivy Nile to a showdown scheduled for the upcoming NXT Heatwave event.

Lacey Evans Strongly Suggests WWE Departure

Judging by her Instagram profile, it's evident that Lacey Evans is strongly indicating her departure from WWE. Having inked a deal with WWE [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2023 07:32AM


Tags: #wwe #ava #nxt #heatwave

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83403/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer