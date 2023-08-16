Lacey Evans Strongly Suggests WWE Departure

Judging by her Instagram profile, it's evident that Lacey Evans is strongly indicating her departure from WWE.

Having inked a deal with WWE's developmental brand in 2016, Evans remained an integral part of NXT until 2019. During her tenure, she engaged in high-profile clashes within WWE, notably becoming one of the pioneering female wrestlers to compete in Saudi Arabia during 2019.

Macey Estrella-Kadlec has modified her Instagram account to include the phrase "FKA WWE Superstar Lacey Evans," with "FKA" denoting "formerly known as."

While WWE has neither confirmed nor refuted this development concerning Evans, Fightful Select did highlight that Evans' contract has expired as of midnight EST. WWE could issue an official statement in the upcoming days to validate the situation.