Fast X Speeds onto Peacock: Blockbuster Starring John Cena Coming September 15!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

Fast X, the tenth installment in the renowned Fast & Furious series, is set to grace the screens of Peacock. The film marks the return of familiar faces from the franchise, including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Jason Statham, and John Cena.

Joining the franchise for the first time, a fresh array of cast members includes Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, and Rita Moreno.

On September 15, the movie is scheduled to be added to the Peacock platform for viewers to enjoy.

The movie's plot synopsis unfolds as follows:

“Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.”

