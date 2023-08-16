Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Fight For The Fallen

Tonight, AEW presents the highly awaited 2023 Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite, airing live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The headline event of the evening will showcase a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match featuring Jeff Hardy and Jeff Jarrett. Furthermore, making its debut, The Young Bucks will square off against The Gunns. Viewers can also anticipate Kenny Omega's exclusive interview with Jim Ross, where he will delve into his All In plans and much more.

This three-night AEW Fight for The Fallen spectacle kicks off tonight with Dynamite, followed by the Rampage tapings on Friday. The event's momentum carries forward to Saturday with the live AEW Collision at the Rupp Arena in Louisville, Kentucky. The proceeds from both shows will contribute to the Maui Food Bank, supporting the victims of the wildfires in Hawaii.

The following lineup has been unveiled for tonight's event:

- The Acclaimed vs. To Be Announced

- Will Chris Jericho become part of The Don Callis Family?

-The Young Bucks vs. The Gunns

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Wheeler Yuta

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Darby Allin and Nick Wayne

- The Bunny vs. Britt Baker for the last spot in the AEW Women's World Title Fatal 4 Way at All In, featuring champion Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Saraya

- Kenny Omega's in-depth interview with Jim Ross

- Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF discuss their main event at All In



- Jeff Hardy vs. Jeff Jarrett in a Texas Chainsaw Massacre Death Match