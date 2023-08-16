Eric Bischoff Weighs In on WWE's Integration of Main Roster Stars in NXT

In the most recent installment of the Strictly Business Podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his perspectives regarding WWE's utilization of main roster talents within the NXT brand.

“I’m surprised we haven’t seen it before this. I’m glad we’re seeing it. I’m surprised we haven’t, and I think people have to remember, NXT is a developmental organization. It isn’t their biggest, brightest stars. WWE’s biggest, brightest stars as it is with AEW. You see their top talent on that show regularly. NXT is a developmental company, and, I wouldn’t expect it to get the kind of ratings with people trying to become stars it will get when it has established stars on the show right now.

Dominik Mysterio is probably not the hottest talent in WWE on the roster. He’s still relatively young and new to the industry and building. He’s probably in the bottom of the first inning regarding his career. But he’s pretty hot. And now you bring Ray in as part of, to, to, to support that story, to augment the reality or the storyline. It’s not reality, but the storyline that’s going on inside of the on-domain roster and domain shows. Brilliant idea. I’m surprised we haven’t seen it sooner, but I’m glad we’re seeing it, and I think you’re going to, if we continue to see it, I can see, and I predicted it last year, early this year.

I think I told Conrad [Thompson] that at some point, an NXT will outperform Dynamite, and they’re within about a hundred thousand viewers or less of doing that. I predicted it would happen this summer. I’m going to stick with that. Let’s get to work, guys. Come on.”