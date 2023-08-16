Billy Corgan Contemplated NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Run For LA Knight

During a conversation with Insight's Chris Van Vliet, Billy Corgan discussed the ascent of WWE's LA Knight and revealed that there was a point where he seriously considered crowning him as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. LA Knight, previously known as Eli Drake, had been active in NWA from 2019 to 2021.

“When I was in the booking office of then-TNA, I was certainly one of his biggest fans. I pushed hard to get him more time. [He’s] one of the great promos of all time, Nd that’s not to take away anything from his wrestling. He is a main-event level ability in the ring, but we all know that if you can walk and talk, you hit that other echelon. It’s great to see him hitting that now. He was being set up to be NWA Heavyweight Champion, and that’s right around I think the time the pandemic hit. He was under an NWA contract, and it got to the point where it was like, I can’t remember what it was, but me and him always did good business, no heat there. But it was obvious that he needed to go pursue other opportunities, and where I was standing at the time was just gonna hold him back. There was something there, but it was clearly understood that obviously it was built around Aldis for a while, but once Aldis was gonna drop the title, it was gonna clearly go to him. So it’s a shame that it never happened because we would have had a lot of fun. Always great to work with him. I’ve always gotten on with him, and I’m very happy for him. He deserves every bit of success that’s come his way because he’s fought and clawed his way to get there.”



