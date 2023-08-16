New WWE Trademark Filings Feature Classic ECW Pay-Per-Views

New trademark applications were submitted by the company to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 11th, potentially hinting at upcoming plans for the WWE. The applications pertain to the following show titles:
- Hardcore Heaven
- Barely Legal
- Massacre on 34th Street
- Cyberslam
These names are notably pay-per-view events that were previously used by ECW, a company whose video library and associated trademarks were acquired by WWE in 2003.
⚡ Robert Roode Makes Shift from WWE Superstar to Producer
It seems that Robert Roode has made a shift from being a WWE Superstar to taking on the role of a match producer. A recent report from Fight [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2023 07:41AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com