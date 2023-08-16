WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

New WWE Trademark Filings Feature Classic ECW Pay-Per-Views

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 16, 2023

New WWE Trademark Filings Feature Classic ECW Pay-Per-Views

New trademark applications were submitted by the company to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 11th, potentially hinting at upcoming plans for the WWE. The applications pertain to the following show titles:

- Hardcore Heaven
- Barely Legal
- Massacre on 34th Street
- Cyberslam

These names are notably pay-per-view events that were previously used by ECW, a company whose video library and associated trademarks were acquired by WWE in 2003. 

Robert Roode Makes Shift from WWE Superstar to Producer

It seems that Robert Roode has made a shift from being a WWE Superstar to taking on the role of a match producer. A recent report from Fight [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 16, 2023 07:41AM


Tags: #wwe #ecw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/83406/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer