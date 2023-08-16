New WWE Trademark Filings Feature Classic ECW Pay-Per-Views

New trademark applications were submitted by the company to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on August 11th, potentially hinting at upcoming plans for the WWE. The applications pertain to the following show titles:

- Hardcore Heaven

- Barely Legal

- Massacre on 34th Street

- Cyberslam

These names are notably pay-per-view events that were previously used by ECW, a company whose video library and associated trademarks were acquired by WWE in 2003.