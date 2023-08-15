WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Hardy Envisions Shelton Benjamin as a Major Star if He Were Starting His Career Today

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2023

In a recent installment of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy delved into the career of WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin. Regarding Benjamin, he shared the following insights:

"I mean yeah, he had a good run but if he would have came later, if he would have came now where you aren’t necessarily pegged into being a guy that might not the best promo or the best character or the best personality, just nowadays people can be just based purely on their athletic skill and what they can do in the ring and I think Shelton, he’d be a huge star right now, especially if he was just starting out."

#wwe #matt hardy #shelton benjamin

