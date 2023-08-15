Edge's Wrestling Career Hangs in the Balance: Could His Upcoming Match Mark the End?

Edge might be just one match away from ending his wrestling career. During a recent appearance on SmackDown in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Edge discussed his upcoming 25th anniversary celebrations scheduled for August 18th in Toronto.

The WWE Hall of Famer expressed his desire to compete as part of the celebrations, specifically against an opponent he's never faced in a one-on-one match, Sheamus. Reflecting on their off-stage relationship, Edge and Sheamus shared anecdotes about how they've supported each other over the years. Edge mentioned that Sheamus aided him during his comeback journey, while Sheamus revealed that the veteran had provided him guidance back in 2004 when he was a budding talent.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, disclosed that a close associate of Edge has indicated that the forthcoming SmackDown match could mark his final appearance and that retiring in Toronto has always been a personal aspiration for him.

“There’s a big thing here. A year ago, Edge had said he was gonna retire at the (2023) summer show in Toronto. And Ron Hutchinson, who is Edge’s trainer, and has known Edge for 30 years, he basically said that this is Edge’s last match. They certainly did not (build it up like that). But that was interesting where he said it’s probably – it’s most likely Edge’s last match.

“I think the idea was that he thought that maybe SummerSlam was gonna be in Toronto and was hoping for that, and then that would be where he would retire. Because he wants to retire in Toronto, and this is the year he was talking about retiring, for real, the second retirement.

“This is the last Toronto show for a while, I mean, there’ll be another one. So I don’t know if this is the retirement, they’re not billing it as such, but his trainer said that it’s probably his last match.”