GUNTHER Set to Defend WWE Intercontinental Title On Next Week's RAW

GUNTHER's illustrious reign as the Intercontinental Champion is facing a potential threat, as his upcoming official title defense has been scheduled for the next week's RAW episode.

During the August 14th broadcast of Monday Night RAW, the reigning Intercontinental Champion took a jab at the local Winnipeg, Manitoba crowd, but his antics were abruptly interrupted by none other than Chad Gable – a figure who had been causing him significant trouble in recent weeks.

In a decisive turn, Gable declared his intention to capture IC title from GUNTHER, and he backed up his words by swiftly defeating Giovanni Vinci in a mere five minutes.

However, the champion was unwavering in his determination not to be overshadowed by his challenger. Following Gable's match, GUNTHER took on Otis and emerged victorious in even less time. The pinnacle of this moment came when he executed a powerful powerbomb on the formidable 360-pound Otis.

Chad Gable sends an assertive message to GUNTHER as the Intercontinental Championship showdown looms on the horizon for the coming week. Just as GUNTHER secured the three-count against Otis, Gable executed a skillful German suplex on him before swiftly retreating from the scene. Shortly thereafter, WWE confirmed the Intercontinental Championship match for August 21st through a tweet.

At the time of this report, GUNTHER has held the Intercontinental title for an impressive 430 days, marking the second-longest reign in the history of the championship.