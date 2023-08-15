WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rob Van Dam Addresses Criticism Over AEW Appearance Following FTW Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 15, 2023

In the episode of AEW Dynamite on August 9th, 2023, WWE Hall of Fame

r Rob Van Dam faced Jack Perry in a competitive FTW title match, as observed. Following the match, RVD took to Twitter to address critiques about his appearance on the AEW platform.

"Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat shit if I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullshit that comes out of their mouths? Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self for now."

 


