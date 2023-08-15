Rob Van Dam Addresses Criticism Over AEW Appearance Following FTW Title Match

In the episode of AEW Dynamite on August 9th, 2023, WWE Hall of Fame
r Rob Van Dam faced Jack Perry in a competitive FTW title match, as observed. Following the match, RVD took to Twitter to address critiques about his appearance on the AEW platform.
"Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat shit if I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullshit that comes out of their mouths? Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self for now."
Some fans are saying I did WWE wrong by appearing on AEW. I wonder if they would all eat shit f I revealed that I had permission to do it? Or would they just move on to puke out the next meaningless bullshit that comes out of their mouths?— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) August 15, 2023
Yeah, I figured. I’ll keep it to my self…
